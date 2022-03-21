Karaoke night, French wine tasting and more events this week in Baton Rouge

Sing your heart out at Chelsea’s Live for the weekly karaoke night this Wednesday, March 23.
Head out to Chelsea’s Live every Wednesday night for Shut Up and Sing!karaoke nights. With over 250,000 songs to choose from, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t get up on stage and belt your favorite tunes.
Shut Up and Sing! is from 8 p.m. until midnight. The cover is free from 8-9 p.m. and will be $5 at the door after. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.
See Michelangelo’s work with the Arts Ambassadors Thursday
Using state of the art technology, Michelangelo’s masterpiece frescoes have been reproduced for the exhibit.
The meetup is Thursday, March 24, 5:30-7 p.m. Sign up here.
Rock out at Perkins Rowe Thursday
Come out to Perkins Rowe this Thursday, March 24, for Rock N Rowe.
This week’s outdoor concert features Smokehouse Porter, Mamie Porter and the Gutbucket Blues. Groove to the blues and wind down as you welcome the end of the workweek. Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy good music and the great outdoors.
The concert is from 6-9 p.m. These outdoor live music events are free to the public. Check out more information about Rock N Rowe here. Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.
Sample wines imported from France Friday
End your week with a French wine tasting at Martin Wine Cellar this Friday, March 25.
Sample 20 wines and enjoy light bites from the deli. The wines range from red to white to sparkling. Come get a taste of France and go home with a new bottle for your next dinner party.
This tasting event is from 6:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Martin Wine Cellar is at 1670 Lobdell Ave.