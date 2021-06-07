Just in time for summer, Knock Knock Children’s Museum reopens

It’s been a difficult series of months for the youngest members of the Baton Rouge community, with limited socialization and smile-covering masks occupying what would typically stand out as one of the most rambunctious periods of a child’s life. Lucky for them, though, after more than a year of closure, Knock Knock Children’s Museum reopened its doors on June 5, reinstating its full interactive experiences just in time for summer.

Thanks to months of work spent reviewing the COVID-19 safety of Knock Knock’s 18 learning zones, the children’s museum became the first of its kind in the state to have its coronavirus protocol approved by both the Louisiana Department of Health and the State Fire Marshal’s office. And although these safety protocols will remain in place for the time being, playing, creating and exploring Knock Knock will be just the same as guests remember.

“The experience that folks were able to come and have before COVID is still very much the one that people are able to come and have now,” says executive director Peter Claffey.