June 2025’s calendar of can’t-miss events around the Capital Region

All month

Grab your picnic blankets and lawn chairs and head to the Main Library at Goodwood for Movies on the Plaza. Every Friday in June, this outdoor movie series will show family-friendly favorites like Inside Out 2, Wish and more. Refreshments will be available for purchase and a dance party will ensue after the credits roll. ebrpl.org

June 13

Sample dishes from local mobile eateries at Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe. Eateries like Elisa’s Cuban Coffee & Kitchen, Vel’s Mobile Cafe and Wings on the Run will line Perkins Rowe for an evening of good eats. There will also be live music by Derrick Lemon in the shopping center’s Town Square. perkinsrowe.com/foodtruck

June 14

Scotlandville’s Kid Fest is back with activities for kiddos of all ages. Families can enjoy face painting and bounce houses, along with educational and art-focused interactive zones, live music and food. Parents can mingle with vendors, local youth services and other resource groups. Find more information here.

June 14

The city of Donaldsonville hosts the 30th Annual Juneteenth Music Festival with a lineup of local musicians like The Michael Foster Project, Red Tape Musiq and more. Along with live tunes, attendees can sample food from local vendors and shop for merchandise.

Find it on Facebook

June 21

Celebrate International Yoga Day at BREC’s Botanical Gardens at Independence Community Park. Find your inner zen with a day of outdoor classes led by yoga instructors—and a few goat yogis, too. brec.org

June 28

Follow the rainbow to the Raising Cane’s River Center for Baton Rouge Pride Fest. Held annually in June, this event celebrates all things Pride with live entertainment, a resource fair, an art market and more. batonrougepride.org

June 28

Bring the kiddos for a prehistoric good time at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s Dino Day. Attendees are encouraged to play paleontologist with hands-on activities and dinosaur-themed shows at the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. lasm.org

June 28

Thumb through crates of vinyl records and dig through stacks of VHS tapes at the Dead Media Market held at Chelsea’s Live. Expect to find vendors selling vintage items like toys, CDs, tapes, comics, games and more. chelseaslive.com

Arts Agenda

Now-Aug. 15

Explore a rainbow of fashion at the LSU Textile & Costume Museum’s “Color Me Fashion“ exhibit. This collection uncovers the power of hues as they relate to style trends throughout the decades. Complementary colored clothing and monochromatic looks spanning from 1890 to 1990 are on display. lsu.edu/agriculture/textilemuseum

June 7

Rock out with NOLA-born tribute band The Chee-Weez at L’Auberge Casino Hotel. From Styx to Journey, expect to hear all the classic rock hits at this show. Along with bringing the tunes, this five-piece band entertains with pyro, lights, lasers and video walls during its performances. lbatonrouge.com

June 18

Heart is still beating, and the ’70s rock band is packing shows for its An Evening with Heart tour. Expect hits like “Crazy on You,” “Alone,” “Barracuda” and more at its Raising Cane’s River Center Arena set. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

June 20

Bust a move on the Chelsea’s Live dance floor at the Hot in Herre 2000s Dance Party. Suit up in your old Apple Bottom Jeans, Juicy Couture tracksuits, and definitely don’t forget the boots with the fur. Jam to the biggest pop hits from artists like Pitbull, Nelly, Rihanna and other chart-toppers. chelseaslive.com

June 20

Comedian and actor Tim Meadows heads to Baton Rouge. Expect the Saturday Night Live alum to bring the laughs with a stand-up set at Manship Theatre. manshiptheatre.org

June 28

Take a trip to Electric Depot to support young creatives at Local Pop-Up’s Mini Makers Market. Held in conjunction with the usual monthly vendor market, this event will also showcase the work of enterprising, up-and-coming artists and makers. localpopup.shop

On the road

New Orleans

June 10: Andrea Bocelli, smoothiekingcenter.com

June 13-15: New Orleans Pride, neworleanspride.org

June 16-22: Restaurant Week New Orleans, neworleans.com/restaurantweek

Lafayette

June 8: Créole Culture Day Celebration, bayouvermiliondistrict.org

June 13: State of the Arts Symposium 2025, acadianacenterforthearts.org

June 21: Luke Bryan, cajundome.com