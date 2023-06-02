June 2023’s calendar of can’t-miss events in Baton Rouge

Where to play around Baton Rouge this month

3-6 & 16-18

Puppy pageantry

Come out to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center to see pooches strut their stuff in two fur-filled dog shows. The Jambalaya Cluster Dog Show hosted by the Baton Rouge Kennel Club and the Riverside West Kennel Club of New Orleans takes place first, with the Northlake Kennel Club of Covington’s Pelican Classic Dog Show held a few weeks later. These shows are free and open to the public and include fun specialty events featuring breeds like poodles, Boston terriers and more. akc.org

10

For the kids

Gather the kiddos and head out to Kid Fest in Scotlandville. This event will have plenty of activities to keep the little ones occupied. Along with live entertainment, there will also be speakers, health screenings and outdoor play opportunities. Find it on Facebook

17

Celebrate Juneteenth

Take a trip to Donaldsonville’s Louisiana Square to celebrate Juneteenth with good times and live music. The Donaldsonville Juneteenth Music Festival will feature food, a health fair and, of course, good entertainment from local acts like The Michael Foster Project and more. This event is free and open to all, so bring the whole family. Find it on Facebook

24

Standing proud

Follow the rainbow downtown for the 15th Annual Baton Rouge Pride Festival held at the Raising Cane’s River Center. This event will be the festive end to a pride-filled week in Baton Rouge. Enjoy live entertainment for all ages along with educational booths, vendors and the Queerative Market, where LGBTQ+ artists can showcase their creative work. batonrougepride.org

ALSO THIS MONTH

All month

Go back in time to the 1920s at a new exhibit at the Old State Capitol, “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: Prohibition Era in Louisiana.” Learn all about the secret speakeasies and undercover bootleggers who challenged the laws of prohibition. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org

June 2

Bring your appetite down to Perkins Rowe for a good ole Food Truck Round-Up. Local food trucks and mobile eateries will be parked along the outdoor path. perkinsrowe.com

June 8

The EBR Master Gardener Series wants to help gardeners keep their green thumb in scorching weather with an informational session about succulents. Head to the Zachary Branch Library and listen as Master Gardener Joyce Ryder explains how to care for the low-maintenance greenery. ebrmg.wildapricot.org

June 17

Chirps, tweets and squawks. Those are the peaceful sounds you’ll hear during this month’s Birding at Burden. Grab your binoculars and birding journals to discover a few new species on this three-hour guided tour. lsuagcenter.com/portals/burden

On the Road

New Orleans

June 9-11: New Orleans Pride, neworleanspride.org

June 9-11: Re:SET Concert Series, neworleans.resetconcertseries.com

June 10: NOLA Zydeco Fest, nolazydecofest.com

Lafayette

June 1-4: Cajun Heartland State Fair, cajundome.com

June 10: ArtWalk, acadianaqueercollective.org

June 16: Thomas Rhett, cajundome.com

ARTS BEST BETS

June 1

Witness a Cher tribute performance when the traveling show “The Beat Goes On” makes its way to the stage at Manship Theatre. See entertainer Lisa McClowry transform into the iconic singer with plenty of flashy costumes and sky-high wigs as she sings hit songs like “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” manshiptheatre.org

June 6

Pack up your lunch and head to the LSU Museum of Art for “Art at Lunch: Appropriation in Media.” This month’s lunch and learn presenter, Liz Lessner, an artist and art instructor at the LSU College of Art + Design, will take a deep dive into Hank Willis Thomas’s work, which is currently on display at the museum. lsumoa.org

June 11

Learn the meaning behind the art on display at Baton Rouge Gallery at its monthly ARTiculate Artist Talk. These informal sessions allow the public to listen to stories from the artists featured in BRG’s current exhibit. At this month’s free event, hear from Mary Ann Caffrey, Margaret Humphris, Phyllis Lear and David Scott Smith as they explain their inspirations, techniques and more. batonrougegallery.org

June 16-18 and 23-25

Bend and snap your way to Theatre Baton Rouge to see a hilarious production of Legally Blonde. Follow the actors of Theatre Baton Rouge as they sing their way through Elle Woods’ journey at Harvard Law School in this witty musical inspired by the popular film. theatrebr.org

MUSIC BEST BETS

June 3

Louisiana native and country singer Dylan Scott is journeying back home for a show at The Texas Club. Come out for a night of country music as Scott plays all his hits like “My Girl” and “Can’t Have Mine.” thetexasclub.com

June 3

Who doesn’t love a good cover band? The Chee-Weez will bring all the greatest hits of rock ‘n’ roll to the stage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. The New Orleans band is known for energetic shows with plenty of covers and tribute performances. lbatonrouge.com

June 4

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Band of Heathens is ready to hit the stage in Baton Rouge. Hear a modern-day take on rock ‘n’ roll as the band plays soulful hits like “Hurricane,” “Medicine Man” and more at the Manship Theatre. manshiptheatre.org

June 24

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of rock’s biggest albums when Bricks in the Wall: The Sight & Sound of Pink Floyd comes to Chelsea’s Live. Hear iconic songs from Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon live and relive the glory days of the 1970s. chelseaslive.com

