June 2022 Calendar of Events

Bring your appetite to Perkins Rowe for a Food Truck Round-Up. A range of Baton Rouge’s mobile eateries will be spanning the street from Barnes & Noble all the way down to Kendra Scott. The lineup includes Capitol Seafood, Caribbean Express, Geaux Yo, Sno Juice and more. Eat as much as you want while listening to live music from Josiah Shillow in Town Square. perkinsrowe.com/foodtruck
6
An earth-moving musical
Learn about the life and legacy of singer-songwriter Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Hear all of King’s classic hits as you see her navigate her way through her relationships and solo stardom. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
17
Motown comes to Baton Rouge
Don’t miss a chance to see The Temptations when they play at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Since forming in the 1960s, this band has produced quite the discography, and they will be playing all the hits from each of their most famous decades. lbatonrouge.com
25
Swamp sounds and flavors
Listen to some Louisiana music while eating Louisiana food at the Swamp Pop Music Festival and Jambalaya Cookoff at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Listen to bands like Tet Dur, Mike Broussard & The Night Train, and Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin’ Cajuns while you work up an appetite for homemade jambalaya. Proceeds from each $5 plate will go to the Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. lamardixonexpocenter.com
19-26
Loud and proud
Baton Rouge’s Pride Week is back with a whole lineup of inclusive events. Enjoy a week full of parties and entertainment including drag brunches, a Wine and Art Mixer, and of course, the Baton Rouge Pride Festival at the Raising Cane’s River Center. batonrougepride.org
ALSO THIS MONTH
June 4
Rev up your engines and head out to the Bon Carre Business Park for the Capital City Car Show. Check out new vehicles, muscle cars and motorcycles all in one place. This year’s show will benefit Project 70805, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting social and economic growth in the north Baton Rouge community. capitalcitycarshowbr.com
June 10
Get ready to watch all your WWE favorites compete for the coveted belt when Friday Night SmackDown comes to the Raising Cane’s River Center. Cheer on your team and see who will come out on top. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
June 12
Keep the Pride Month celebrations going with the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center’s first-ever Drag Brunch, complete with entertaining queens, a brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas. hilton.com
June 25
Find all your summer essentials at Local Pop-Up’s June Market in Electric Depot. Bring the kiddos with you for a shopping trip to celebrate the end of the school year. Lots of local makers will have tents set up to display their newest creations. localpopup.shop
Head over to Louisiana’s Old State Capitol to see “Running for Office: Candidates, Campaigns, and the Cartoons of Clifford Berryman,”an exhibit displaying cartoons and exploring the complexity of creating editorial cartoons in today’s climate. Admission is free, and the exhibit is open to the public. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org
June 5
Watch Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet perform in “The Great Candyland Adventure” at the Old Governor’s Mansion. In addition to the ballet performance, there are plenty of family-friendly activities like face painting, balloon animal creations and more. Feast on yummy food, and of course, sweet treats as you mingle with ballet performers after the show. batonrougeballet.org
June 17
Don’t miss out on seeing everyone’s favorite ogre take the stage for a fun performance of Shrek the Musicalperformed by Theatre Baton Rouge. Join Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona and friends as they navigate through the misfit fairytale we all know and love. theatrebr.org
June 18
Laugh with James Gregory as he delivers a hilarious comedy showat Chelsea’s Live. This comedian brands himself as “The Funniest Man in America,” (the nickname stemming from an entertainment reporter in the ’80s), and he’ll have you cracking up with funny jokes and fun stories. funniestman.com
BEST BETS: MUSIC
ALL MONTH
Bring your best vinyl for the Record Party at The Breaks Bar hosted by Spoke & Hub. Every Thursday, Spoke & Hub is giving guests the opportunity to host their own DJ set. All you have to do is bring your own records and get ready to blast vintage jams. It’s sure to be a rocking time. spokeandhubbr.com
June 10
Hear a blend of country, rock and R&B music as singer-songwriter Jimmy Wooten takes the stage at Beauvoir Park. Enjoy an evening outdoors and listen to live music from Wooten as he plays songs like “Lay You Down” and “Shine.” Find Beauvoir Park on Facebook
June 17
Baton Rouge musician CJ Solar returns to his hometown for a fun show at The Texas Club. Along with Solar, Louisiana musician Alex Smith will take the stage. It’ll be a good night of rocking country music from two celebrated local acts. thetexasclub.com
June 23
Emo rockers mewithoutYou bring their Farework Tour to Chelsea’s Live. American noise rock band ’68 will open. chelseaslive.com
This article was originally published in the June 2022 issue of 225 magazine.
Editor’s note: Event details are as of press time in mid-May. Please check with the events for the latest information.