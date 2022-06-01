June 2022 Calendar of Events

17

Motown comes to Baton Rouge

Don’t miss a chance to see The Temptations when they play at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Since forming in the 1960s, this band has produced quite the discography, and they will be playing all the hits from each of their most famous decades. lbatonrouge.com

25

Swamp sounds and flavors

Listen to some Louisiana music while eating Louisiana food at the Swamp Pop Music Festival and Jambalaya Cookoff at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Listen to bands like Tet Dur, Mike Broussard & The Night Train, and Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin’ Cajuns while you work up an appetite for homemade jambalaya. Proceeds from each $5 plate will go to the Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. lamardixonexpocenter.com

19-26

Loud and proud

Baton Rouge’s Pride Week is back with a whole lineup of inclusive events. Enjoy a week full of parties and entertainment including drag brunches, a Wine and Art Mixer, and of course, the Baton Rouge Pride Festival at the Raising Cane’s River Center. batonrougepride.org

ALSO THIS MONTH

June 4

Rev up your engines and head out to the Bon Carre Business Park for the Capital City Car Show. Check out new vehicles, muscle cars and motorcycles all in one place. This year’s show will benefit Project 70805, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting social and economic growth in the north Baton Rouge community. capitalcitycarshowbr.com

June 10

Get ready to watch all your WWE favorites compete for the coveted belt when Friday Night SmackDown comes to the Raising Cane’s River Center. Cheer on your team and see who will come out on top. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

June 12

Keep the Pride Month celebrations going with the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center’s first-ever Drag Brunch, complete with entertaining queens, a brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas. hilton.com

June 25

Find all your summer essentials at Local Pop-Up’s June Market in Electric Depot. Bring the kiddos with you for a shopping trip to celebrate the end of the school year. Lots of local makers will have tents set up to display their newest creations. localpopup.shop

MORE EVENTS

Subscribe to our newsletter 225 Daily for our twice-weekly roundups of events. 225batonrouge.com/225daily

On the Road

New Orleans

June 9-12: New Orleans Pride, neworleanspride.org

June 11-12: 16th annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival, jazzandheritage.org

June 30: Essence Festival of Culture, essence.com

Lafayette

June 1-5: Cajun Heartland State Fair at the Cajundome, cajundome.com/chsf2022

June 5-6: Creole Culture Day Celebration, bayouvermiliondistrict.org

June 9: Brooks & Dunn at the Cajundome, cajundome.com

BEST BETS: ARTS

ALL MONTH

Head over to Louisiana’s Old State Capitol to see “Running for Office: Candidates, Campaigns, and the Cartoons of Clifford Berryman,” an exhibit displaying cartoons and exploring the complexity of creating editorial cartoons in today’s climate. Admission is free, and the exhibit is open to the public. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org

June 5

Watch Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet perform in “The Great Candyland Adventure” at the Old Governor’s Mansion. In addition to the ballet performance, there are plenty of family-friendly activities like face painting, balloon animal creations and more. Feast on yummy food, and of course, sweet treats as you mingle with ballet performers after the show. batonrougeballet.org

June 17

Don’t miss out on seeing everyone’s favorite ogre take the stage for a fun performance of Shrek the Musical performed by Theatre Baton Rouge. Join Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona and friends as they navigate through the misfit fairytale we all know and love. theatrebr.org

June 18

Laugh with James Gregory as he delivers a hilarious comedy show at Chelsea’s Live. This comedian brands himself as “The Funniest Man in America,” (the nickname stemming from an entertainment reporter in the ’80s), and he’ll have you cracking up with funny jokes and fun stories. funniestman.com

BEST BETS: MUSIC

ALL MONTH

Bring your best vinyl for the Record Party at The Breaks Bar hosted by Spoke & Hub. Every Thursday, Spoke & Hub is giving guests the opportunity to host their own DJ set. All you have to do is bring your own records and get ready to blast vintage jams. It’s sure to be a rocking time. spokeandhubbr.com

June 10

Hear a blend of country, rock and R&B music as singer-songwriter Jimmy Wooten takes the stage at Beauvoir Park. Enjoy an evening outdoors and listen to live music from Wooten as he plays songs like “Lay You Down” and “Shine.” Find Beauvoir Park on Facebook

June 17

Baton Rouge musician CJ Solar returns to his hometown for a fun show at The Texas Club. Along with Solar, Louisiana musician Alex Smith will take the stage. It’ll be a good night of rocking country music from two celebrated local acts. thetexasclub.com

June 23

Emo rockers mewithoutYou bring their Farework Tour to Chelsea’s Live. American noise rock band ’68 will open. chelseaslive.com

This article was originally published in the June 2022 issue of 225 magazine.

Editor’s note: Event details are as of press time in mid-May. Please check with the events for the latest information.