June 2020 calendar of events

All month:

SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS

Every week, you can venture to the Pennington Biomedical Center on Thursdays and downtown on Saturdays to support your favorite farmers and vendors at the Red Stick Farmers Market. Or, head to the Market at the Oasis in Shenandoah on Saturdays. Stock up on your favorite fresh baked goods, local farm fresh eggs, wines and more. Find the markets on Facebook

June 1-28

CELEBRATE LOCAL ART

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge usually brings its Art Flow show to downtown venues in the spring, coinciding with the Ebb & Flow Festival. But since the fest was canceled, the show was put online so participants can view works in the comfort of their own homes. All month long, check out the online exhibition, including a digital gallery of more than 300 pieces, 3-D experiences, and a chance to vote on the People’s Choice Award. ebbandflowbr.org/art-flow-4

June 2

Starting every Tuesday and Thursday evening, head over to BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo for Twilight Tours. You and your family can take a train tour around the zoo and have lots of animal encounters. brzoo.org

June 5

Bring your family out to the Highland Road Park Observatory for its Friday Night Lecture series to learn some new astronomy concepts. hrpo.lsu.edu

June 6

Love cars, trucks and motorcycles? Join the Corps of Cadets at LSU for its first car show with trophies, classes and raffles to help fundraise for the organization. Find the event on Facebook

June 10

Paddleboarding off into the sunset may sound like a dream, but BREC is making it a reality. Show off your kayak and paddleboarding skills while you enjoy the south Louisiana sunset at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park. brec.org

June 13

The Elite Sports of Baton Rouge wants you to bring your dad fishing for its 2nd Annual Reel Dads event, where dads and kids can have a splashing good time with food, fun and plenty of competitions. elitesportsbr.com

June 18-20

Although the in-person fundraiser event Big Bash has been canceled, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is moving to a virtual event: The Big Virtual Bash, supporting pediatric intensive care. ololchildrens.org

June 27

• Feel the music of south Louisiana course through your veins at the 2020 Swamp Pop Music Festival and BBQ Cook-Off at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. With Louisiana swamp pop bands Na Na Sha, Don Rich, The Mojoes and Mike Broussard & Night Train, you can expect to be hopping out of your seat as you laissez les bon temps rouler. lamardixonexpocenter.com

• If you like rock ‘n’ roll, south of the border and even a little bit of Americana, head over to the Bandito Festival to jam out with Elsah, Dalton Wayne & the Warmadillos, Elizabeth Cook and more all day at Galvez Plaza. This free festival will fill you up on barbecue and tacos as food vendors compete for awards. banditofestival.com

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

All month

His iconic work can be seen downtown and at Southern University. And now, Louisiana native sculptor Frank Hayden is being celebrated with the exhibition “Lift Every Voice” at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, which continues until December. lasm.org

June 1

Have a movie-going experience at home. Join the Manship Theatre as it presents the virtual release of Pahokee. The documentary about a small town in the Florida Everglades features a heartwarming story about the life of four teens. Plus, 50% of proceeds will go directly to Manship. manshiptheatre.org

Online

Members of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra performed at-home sets throughout the stay-at-home order. The symphony posted those videos on its website, where you can check out talented cellists, flautists and more doing what they do best. brso.org/home-concert-series

Online

Spend some time browsing the artworks created by your neighbors and friends during COVID-19 on Baton Rouge Gallery’s website. The “Flat Curve Gallery” contains nearly 500 entries from local creators—professional artists and aspiring artists alike. BRG’s Artists in Residences video series also provides an inside look at local artists’ processes. batonrougegallery.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Online

Check out live streams from local bands and information on small outdoor concerts by finding Red Stick Music on Facebook. We’ve caught virtual performances by the Michael Foster Project, David St. Romain and more on Red Stick Music’s page—and they’re still available to watch.

Online

Content marketing business Rep Cap has held regular performances from local musicians as part of its “Remote Talent,” series on Facebook. You can find shows by Clay Achee and Ziggy and the Junk Yard Band, Peter Simon and more on Rep Cap’s Facebook page.

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

June 1: Robin Barnes presents #SongbirdAtHome, Find the event on Facebook

June 6-7: VIRTUAL Festigals New Orleans, festigals.org

LAFAYETTE

June 28: Stars & Stripes, A Musical Celebration at Sugar Cane Festival Building, iberiacultural.com

June 1-7: Iberia Performing Arts League Presents: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, ipaltheater.com

June 10: Bloom, Lafayette’s Biggest Virtual Baby Shower, Find the event on Facebook