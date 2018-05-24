June 2018 calendar of events

All month

The Baton Rouge Zoo’s City Days are back with buy one, get one free admission for Baker (June 2), Baton Rouge (June 9), Zachary (June 16) and Central (June 23) residents. All attendees must present valid Louisiana driver’s licenses to receive the special pricing. brzoo.org

June 2

Take the kids to BREC’s Liberty Lagoon for Rocketkids Rookies Triathlon. It’s a morning filled with health and fitness activities for children ages 3-10 with the Rocketkidz Foundation. Bring swimwear, bikes and play clothes. $30. 7-10 a.m. libertylagoon.com

June 2

Find the perfect Father’s Day gift at Barnes & Noble Citiplace’s Holly Clegg book signing event. In their book Guy’s Guide to Eating Well, Clegg and co-author Dr. Curtis Chastain streamline the health demands of complicated fad diets and offer simple, everyday recipes for clean eating. Noon-2 p.m. Find the event on Facebook

June 2

Call the babysitter and head to Red Stick Moms Blog’s 5th Annual Moms Night Out Summer Soiree at the Old Governor’s Mansion. The event features the best in local food, drinks, shopping and music. 7-10 p.m. batonrouge.citymomsblog.com

June 3

WINE AROUND THE WORLD IN 180 MINUTES

Sample dozens of wines from across the globe and enjoy mouthwatering dishes from talented local chefs at The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s 5th Annual Fête Du Vin. Wine enthusiasts and newbies alike can head to Juban’s Restaurant to taste high-end wines from exclusive private cellars. $125. 2-5 p.m. bresbr.org

June 9

RUBBER DUCKY, YOU’RE THE ONE



At 9 a.m., thousands of yellow rubber duckies will race down the City Park Golf Course Stream for the Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s inaugural Duck Derby. It’s $5 to adopt a duck, and the owners of the first three ducks to cross the finish line win special prize packages. The fun continues after the race with face painting, games, a petting zoo and more. All proceeds benefit the museum’s programming, outreach and education initiatives. knockknockmuseum.org

June 9-10

ANSWER THE CALL OF THE WILD

Walk, run, rock climb and camp at The Louisiana Sports Festival at BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center and RV Campground. With races, trail runs, a scavenger hunt and more, this festival celebrates unique sports and the passionate athletes competing. louisianasportsfest.com

June 14

Head to Splash Nightclub for the Mystic Krewe of Apollo’s annual Ladies in Red Benefit, which raises funds for the krewe’s AIDS/Crisis Fund. splashbr.com

June 16

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

It’s time once again to celebrate the Capital City’s LGBTQ community as the Baton Rouge Pride Fest marches from the Capitol Building to the Raising Cane’s River Center. At the Pride Fest resource fair, connect with more than 70 local organizations that focus on community health, well-being and unity. Be sure stop by the ArtsFest showroom to support talented LGBTQ artists from the Baton Rouge area. batonrougepride.org

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

June 7

New Orleans Pride Festival, togetherwenola.com

June 8

June Under the Moon, neworleanscitypark.com

June 10

Creole Tomato Festival, frenchmarket.org

June 16

The Rock & Rouge Music & Food Festival & Beyond, therockandrouge.com

June 29 – July 2

Essence Music Festival, essence.com

LAFAYETTE

May 24 – June 3

Cajun Heartland State Fair, cajundome.com

June 2

Daylily Festival and Garden Show, mostcajun.com

June 19

Taste of Lafayette Restaurant Walk, lafayettechamber.org

June 30

Acadiana Pride Festival, acadianapride.org

ARTS: BEST BETS

June 1-17

Playmakers of Baton Rouge presents the childhood classic You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. playmakersbr.org

June 3

Celebrate local artists at the Art Guild of Louisiana’s Members Show reception at the Independence Park Theatre Gallery. 2-4 p.m. artguildlouisiana.org

June 3-28

Baton Rouge Gallery’s June exhibition features artwork from Brian Kelly, Craig McCullen, Steve Schmidt and Van Wade-Day. Welcome the artists at the First Wednesday opening reception June 6, 7-9 p.m., and at the Articulate Artist Talk June 10, 4 p.m. batonrougegallery.org

June 5-17

Prepare to step into the honky tonks and nightclubs of the past with Swine Palace’s Always … Patsy Cline at the Reilly Theater on LSU’s campus. swinepalace.org

June 8-24

Jam out like a dancing queen at Theatre Baton Rouge’s Mamma Mia. TBR offers an American Sign Language version June 17. theatrebr.org

June 22-24

Get ready to ease on down the road as New Venture Theatre presents The Wiz Jr. with a cast of more than 40 young actors, singers and dancers ages 7-17. newventuretheatre.org

June 30

The Cangelosi Dance Project presents “Glass Broken,” a modern reimagining of 1995’s “Glass Ceiling,” one of Kris Cangelosi’s best-known works that focused on the struggles of women trying to find success in a male-dominated world. manshiptheatre.org

Closing this month

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s “Dreamcatchers” exhibition from Courtney Egan closes June 10. lasm.org

Two LSU Museum of Art exhibitions close on June 17. Stop by the fifth floor of the Shaw Center to see “Slang Aesthetics” by Robert Williams and selections from William Hogarth before they’re gone. lsumoa.org

MUSIC: BEST BETS

June 1

Catch alternative metal, post-grunge rock band Pop Evil at Varsity Theatre. 8 p.m. varsitytheatre.com

June 1

Candlebox, yes that Candlebox from the ’90s, performs at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. 9 p.m. lbatonrouge.com

June 2

See New Orleans punk-rock band Pears with HiGH at Spanish Moon. 9 p.m. thespanishmoon.com

June 7

The Southern Sisters Bluegrass tour plays Dyson House Listening Room. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com

June 9

Grammy-winning, Cajun 12-piece BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet performs at Mid City Ballroom. midcityballroom.com

June 15

Varsity Theatre welcomes the legendary Rebirth Brass Band for a funky night. 9 p.m. varsitytheatre.com

June 15

The Texas Club presents popular Tennessee country group Lonestar. 9 p.m. thetexasclub.com

June 30

Cajun singer/songwriter Wayne Toups plays L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. 9 p.m. lbatonrouge.com