June 2017 Calendar of Events

Here’s an overview of everything happening in the area throughout the month of June. Know of any other events we may have missed? Let us know in the comments section below!

June 3

Maxwell’s Summers’ Tour

Listen to the soulful voice of R&B singer and songwriter Maxwell at the Raising Cane’s River Center. 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

June 7-10

Catch some sun rays and go fishin’ at the annual Swollfest Fishing Rodeo, a fishing tournament held in Grand Isle. All proceeds will benefit Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Ticket prices vary. swollfest.com

June 9

Jay Leno

Get ready to laugh at former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno during his stand-up performance at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Show begins at 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary. lbatonrouge.com

Join the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association at the Fairwood Branch Library for a guided discussion on gardening fall vegetables and regional fruits. 6 p.m. The event is free. ebrmg.com

June 10

Capital City Mac Fest

Dive into oodles of noodles at this new food festival at Curbside, where local restaurants will compete in a mac and cheese cooking competition. Event runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets are $35. geauxrouge.net

Moms, grab your boots and head to Tin Roof Brewing Company for Red Stick Moms Blog’s third annual mom’s night out event, Boots and Brew. Event is from 5-8 p.m. batonrouge.citymomsblog.com

Ride alongside Front Yard Bikes and other local nonprofits to promote diversity in the Baton Rouge area at the P.E.D.A.L. Unity Bike Ride event on Perkins Road. frontyardbikes.com

June 12-16

Enhance your child’s reading, writing and illustrating abilities at the Tiger Tales Literacy Camp at LSU. The camp serves 40 children. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Registration is $270-300. chseproed.com

June 15

Enjoy an evening of face painting, dancing contests, balloon artists, music and games at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital’s Mother Son Dance at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Resort. 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person. ololchildrens.org

June 17

Baton Rouge Pride Festival. Celebrate love and unity while browsing local businesses and nonprofits at the Baton Rouge Pride Festival at the Raising Cane’s River Center. 1-8 p.m. brpride.org

June 24

Put on your best dress and head to the The River Room for Elegant Events Rental and Decor’s River Room Fashion Show. 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. eleganteventsbr.com

Were you a Bring It On fan? Grab your girls and head to the Bring It Live! dance performance at the Raising Cane’s River Center. 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

On the Road

NEW ORLEANS

June 2

Rap to your favorite Lil Wayne lyrics at the House of the Young’s All Weezy Everything Lil Wayne Tribute event at the House of Blues. 10 p.m. houseofblues.com/neworleans

June 10

Celebrate love, equality and the prosperity of the LGBTQA community at Louisiana’s largest LGBTQA parade, the New Orleans Pride Parade. 7:30 p.m. neworleanspridefestival.com

Drink your way around New Orleans at 610 Stompers’ eighth annual 610 Barwatch bar crawl event. Advance tickets are $45 and $60 at the door. Noon-9 p.m. 610stompers.com

June 29 – July 1

Experience artists like Diana Ross, Solange and Chance the Rapper at Coca-Cola’s Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Ticket prices vary. essence.com/festival-2017

LAFAYETTE

June 4

Listen to live music, take dance lessons and learn about Creole culture at Vermilionville’s Creole Culture Day event. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. vermilionville.org

June 11

Enjoy an evening of live jazz music by saxophonist Jeremy Benoit at The Grouse Room Sunday Jazz Concert Series event. 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. thegrouseroom.com

June 24

See country singer Garth Brooks live in concert during his World Tour at the Cajundome. 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary. cajundome.com