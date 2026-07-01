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Fireworks cluster.
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July 2026’s calendar of can’t-miss events around the Capital Region

By
Catherine Clement
-

Party like it’s 1776

July 3

Celebrate the stars and stripes the Louisiana way at the 54th Kenilworth Neighborhood Independence Day Parade, which rolls at 6:30 p.m. kenilworthneighborhood.com

The National WWII Museum’s Victory Belles visit Manship Theatre for a special patriotic performance. manshiptheatre.org

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July 4

America 250 on the River takes over downtown Baton Rouge to commemorate this historic Independence Day with fireworks and a free concert. america250la.org

The Old State Capitol will be open all day for a 4th of July Extravaganza with free games, crafts, karaoke and other family-friendly activities. Guests can also view the original Louisiana Purchase document, on display until July 11. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org

Set up chairs to watch the Baton Rouge Concert Band’s free Independence Day Concert on the plaza of the Main Library at Goodwood. brcb.org

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11

AP Photo/Dan Balilty

Whether you want to bask in ’90s nostalgia or spend a night laughing until you cry, see Jerry Seinfeld perform at the Raising Cane’s River Center. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Get your scoreboard ready for the Dancing for a Cause fundraiser at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, benefiting The Arc of East Ascension. Local stars will deliver ballroom-worthy performances with pro partners in hopes of winning the Fan’s Choice Award and other prizes. thearcea.com

11 + 12

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Peruse the best blooms of the Baton Rouge Orchid Society at the LSU Rural Life Museum during the organization’s annual Orchid Show and Sale. lsu.edu/rurallife

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18

Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation invites Baton Rougeans to NeighborHood Fest. This free event, held at the Main Library at Goodwood, aims to bring people together with live music, food, film screenings and a hot dog eating contest. henryturnerjr.wixsite.com

19

Courtesy Brit Floyd

The world’s premier Pink Floyd tribute band brings together two of the band’s most famous albums at the new show “Brit Floyd: The Moon, the Wall and Beyond.” Experience this iconic mashup at the Raising Cane’s River Center. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

July 3-5: Essence Festival of Culture, essence.com

July 11: Running of the Bulls, nolabulls.com

July 19-24: Tales of the Cocktail, talesofthecocktail.org

ACADIANA

July 3: Red, White, and Boom Independence Day celebration, youngsville.us

July 15: Taste of Acadiana, cajundome.com

July 18-19: Brick Convention Lego fan event, brickconvention.com

This article was originally published in the July 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.

Catherine Clement
By Catherine Clement
Catherine moved to Baton Rouge from her hometown after college, and she loves learning and writing about the people that make this city so unique. She also loves live music of any kind, so you can often find her planning for her next concert or having a good time with friends at the Texas Club—even though she doesn’t like country music.

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