July 2021 Calendar of Events

ROWE, ROWE BACK TO PERKINS ROWE

Festival favorites are back, including Back to the Rowe. Listen to live music from The Michael Foster Project and The Baton Rouge Concert Band; snack on bites from various food trucks; and attend a mini makers market. The event will benefit St. Vincent de Paul, and you can enter a raffle to win a $500 shopping spree. perkinsrowe.com

ALSO THIS MONTH

Every Thursday

Get your zen on with the Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar for free yoga downtown hosted by instructors from the Baton Rouge Yoga Tribe. Afterward, enjoy specials at Jolie Pearl. joliepearloysterbar.com

Every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday

The Blue Zoo Aquarium at the Mall of Louisiana hosts afternoon snake shows. Bring the family to learn about these scaly creatures. batonrouge.bluezoo.us

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Want to learn how to make those beautiful vases and pots you see all over Pinterest? Head to Sharp Adult Leisure Center at BREC’s Sharp Road Park to try your hand at clay pottery. brec.org

Every Thursday

Get your hands dirty and learn how to garden at BREC’s Alsen Park. Be sure to wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants. brec.org

July 3

Bring your friends, family and kids to the Baton Rouge Zoo for the Fourth of July weekend. With regular zoo admission, you can spend the day with the zoo’s animal friends. Find the event on Facebook

July 3

Cue the laughs. Join comedians D.C. Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Rude Jude, Desi Banks and J.J. Williamson at the Raising Cane’s River Center for the “So You Got Jokes” comedy show. You’ll be laughing out of your seats with this all-star lineup. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

July 4

Celebrate the red, white and blue with a July Fourth drag brunch. Head to Splash Nightclub for its Red, White and Brunch event, with an all-you-can-eat buffet and entertainment starring London Manchester and special guests Starr Alexander, Roxie C. Black and Sasha Black. Find the event on Facebook

ON THE ROAD

New Orleans

July 2-4: Essence Festival of Culture, essence.com/festival2021

July 10: Running of the Bulls,

Lafayette

July 8-9: The Golden Girls Holiday Mystery – Christmas in July, Acadiana Center for the Arts,

July 10: ArtWalk,

ARTS BEST BETS

UNTIL JULY 11

Artists and scientists Alyce Simon and Eva Lee are wrapping up their “Experimental Light” exhibition at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. Their art showcases a unique perspective on light, with digital animations and works made using a particle accelerator. lasm.org

UNTIL JULY 11

Known for his naturalism and Southern modernism, the exhibit of Will Henry Stevens’ paintings, “Landscape Abstracted,” concludes this month at Louisiana Art & Science Museum. lasm.org

UNTIL JULY 19

Catch the wrap-up of the Yes We Cannibal artist residency for Cesar Baio and Lucy HG Solomon, also known as Cesar & Lois. Their work combines art, microbiology and books. There will also be a free public workshop, “Digital Foraging, Analog Mushrooms,” featuring Logan Wiedenfeld of Almont University and Yes We Cannibal co-founders Mat Keel and Liz Lessner. yeswecannibal.org

JULY 6-29

Baton Rouge Gallery hosts a show by artist members Anne Boudreau, Diane Hanson and Marcus McAllister. Boudreau uses wire, fabric and other materials to construct pieces inspired by nature and her experiences during the pandemic. Hanson’s detailed paintings of cakes and other desserts cleverly hide messages about the environment, housing and more. McAllister’s layered paintings provide a dream-like view of his inner thoughts. The show will feature an opening reception July 7 and an ARTiculate Artist Talk July 11. batonrougegallery.org

JULY 8-31

More than 100 American ceramic pieces will be on display as part of LSU Museum of Art’s new exhibit, “Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection.” The pieces were made by 69 different artists, including major figures in ceramics history, such as Andrea and John Gill, Vivika and Otto Heino, Roberto Lugo and more. The museum will host a Zoom artist talk July 8 with Kurt Weiser, one of the featured artists. lsumoa.org

JULY 8-31

The LSU Museum of Art also debuts its new exhibit, “The Boneyard: The Ceramics Teaching Collection,” displaying a variety of ceramics demonstrations showcased through bisqueware. (Bisque is what happens after a wet clay demo is finished and then fired once.) “The Boneyard” is in collaboration with the LSU School of Art. lsumoa.org

MUSIC BEST BETS

EVERY FRIDAY

Do you have a song in your heart or an original poem you want to share to a live audience? La Divina Italian Cafe is showcasing artists at its weekly Original Music gathering. All you need to do to get on stage is present original work. Find the event on Facebook

JULY 2

As part of its Freedom Rules Weekend, L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is hosting Wayne Toups live in concert in the event center. Jam to his Cajun and swamp pop sounds. lbatonrouge.com

JULY 3

Head to Red Stick Social as it showcases Captain Green in collaboration with Beauvoir Park. Starting at 8 p.m., you and your friends can dance the night away with this south Louisiana band’s high-energy funk sound. Find the event on Facebook

JULY 4

The Raising Cane’s River Center hosts the hip-hop show Summer Fest, featuring Rod Wave, DJ CHOSE, Moneybagg Yo, HD4President and more.

JULY 9

New Orleans native band Boukou Groove brings its soul, funk and jam sound to Red Stick Social, presented by Beauvoir Park, starting at 8 p.m. Find the event on Facebook

JULY 10

Get your dancing on at The Basin Music Hall downtown, where you can listen to your favorite country songs during a performance by Nashville South. Find the event on Facebook

JULY 24

New Orleans modern country cover band 90 Degrees West is making its way to The Basin Music Hall. Find the event on Facebook

JULY 27

Red Dragon Listening Room presents Rodney Crowell, the successful Nashville songwriter—and husband to Roseanne Cash—performing at Manship Theatre in support of his latest album, Triage. manshiptheatre.org

JULY 30

The legendary rock band Three Dog Night is on tour celebrating nearly five decades of music, and it’s slated to perform at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Check out the performance to hear iconic hits like “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” and “Joy to the World.” lbatonrouge.com

This article was originally published in the JuLY 2021 issue of 225 magazine.