July 2020 calendar of events

Editor’s note: Info is as of press time in mid April. Check with the organizations’ social media pages for the latest updates.

All month

• Head over to the Pennington Biomedical Center on Thursdays and downtown Baton Rouge on Saturdays to support your favorite farmers and vendors at the Red Stick Farmers Market. Switch it up on Saturdays and visit the Market at the Oasis in Shenandoah to purchase your favorite fresh baked goods, local farm fresh eggs, Louisiana wines and more. Find the markets on Facebook

• The Manship Theatre has reopened for movie screenings. With social distancing and sanitizing measures in effect—as well as a policy requiring all employees and patrons to wear face coverings—you can finally head back to the theater this summer. Here’s what’s on the schedule. manshiptheatre.org

July 2

LSU’s Department of Chemistry answers all your pressing science questions during a virtual coffee hour over Zoom. Meeting ID: 962 0069 9860. Find the event on Facebook

July 3, 17 & 24

Take a trip out of this world with the Highland Road Park Observatory, which has reopened for limited events. Spend your Friday nights stargazing and learning about astronomy. 8-10 pm. hrpo.lsu.edu

July 4

• Learn to ride the dirt road at the BMX Beginner Dirt Track Clinic with BREC’s Extreme Sports. Experienced riders will teach beginners to release their wild side all while learning the basics. Find the event on Facebook

• The Fourth of July will look different this year, as the city of Baton Rouge has canceled permits for large events that don’t comply with the state’s phased reopening. The U.S.S. Kidd will not be holding its annual downtown viewing party and other festivities due to safety concerns. Meanwhile, WBRZ and the Manship family, which put on the state’s largest fireworks show, are planning a primetime event. “While it may not be like [previous events], the show will go on, and WBRZ will make sure we are connected and filled with pride like never before,” Jake Manship said in a press statement. Visit wbrz.com for the latest.

July 11

Join Courtney Hansen, Mike Murillo and Birdman from Street Outlaws as they present stylish vehicles of the South at the Slam’d & Cam’d Car Show at the Raising Cane’s River Center. With the day filled with food, entertainment and more, it’s fun for the whole family. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

July 15 & 29

Take in the views of the Louisiana skies during a Sunset Paddle at BREC’s Mildford Wampold Memorial Park. brec.org

July 18-19

Get your crawfish on at the Crawfish Classic quarter horse show with host Louisiana Quarter Horse Association at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. lqha.com

More events

Follow our 225 Dine e-newsletter for our weekly roundup of events. 225batonrouge.com

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Baton Rouge Gallery

The art venue at BREC’s City Park opened up for normal operating hours in early June. It also began hosting its monthly exhibits of works by artist members. For July, the gallery is hosting works by Mary Ann Caffery, Diane Hanson, Phyllis Lear and Christy Diniz Liffman. The exhibition opened June 30 and will continue until July 30. No public events will be held at the space, and visitors will be limited and required to wear masks. batonrougegallery.org

Louisiana Art & Science Museum

The downtown museum is welcoming visitors and hosting events again, though capacity is limited and masks are required. On view right now is a celebration of one of Louisiana’s most famous sculptors, Frank Hayden, with the exhibition, “Lift Every Voice.” The exhibition continues until December. lasm.org

LSU Museum of Art

The museum space in the Shaw Center for the Arts downtown is open again with restrictions on the number of visitors allowed. Masks are also required. On view right now is a collection of satirical works by artist and illustrator Caroline Durieux, which continues until Aug. 30, as well as the exhibition “Living with Art: Selections from Baton Rouge Collections,” until Sept. 27. The museum has set up markers and directional signage through the galleries to control the flow of visitors. lsumoa.org

Capitol Park Museum

The downtown branch of the state museum system reopened in May with some changes. Any interactive exhibits with touch-based surfaces have been removed, and visitors are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. The museum’s newest exhibition, “A Colorful World in Black & White: Fonville Winans’ Photographs of Louisiana,” opens July 14. louisianastatemuseum.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

July 2

Mike West was the very first performer at the Red Dragon Listening Room. He’s made his way back from across the pond again to perform his brand of country blues and rock tunes. Find Red Dragon Listening Room on Facebook

July 10

The Hi-Jivers pay tribute to rock ‘n’ roll of the ’50s and ’60s with a mix of covers and originals at Dyson House Listening Room at Zeeland Street. dysonhouselr.com

July 19

Jam out to alt-rock stalwarts Built to Spill as the band promotes its newest release, the tribute album Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston, at the Varsity Theatre. varsitytheatre.com

July 22

Check out Texas native Rhett Miller of the Old 97’s at the Red Dragon Listening Room. Find the venue on Facebook.

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

July 11: Virtual Running of the Bulls Fiesta, nolabulls.com

All month: Livestream NOLA concerts, museum tours and more, neworleans.com/new-orleans-from-home

LAFAYETTE

Until July 4: Downtown Chicken Sandwich Snackdown, downtownlafayette.org/snackdown