July 2017 Calendar of Events

July 3

Kenilworth Independence Day Parade. For all of you still missing Carnival season, this 45th annual parade is back. The theme this year is “Living in America.” The route will begin at the Kenilworth Science and Technical School at 6:30 p.m. kenilworthneighborhood.com

July 4

Red Stick, White and Blue Celebration. Celebrate America’s birthday in the heart of Baton Rouge at this celebration, hosted by the LSU Museum of Art. Watch fireworks at the end of the evening from the rooftop while dancing and munching hamburger sliders and hot dogs. 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary. lsumoa.org

USS Kidd Fourth of July Spectacular. The USS Kidd Veterans Museum will be hosting a variety of food vendors starting at 4 p.m., and live music on the Riverfront Stage throughout the night. Sponsored by the USS Kidd, WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 for a VIP view and $15 for a ship view. usskidd.com

BASF Freedom Mile Race. The 32nd annual Freedom Mile will begin at 8 a.m. downtown on River Road. Additional races will begin every 20 minutes. All proceeds from the one-mile run will go to the Baton Rouge Food Bank. clubsouthrunners.net

Independence Day Concert. The Baton Rouge Concert Band will be performing on the Louisiana State Capitol Grounds at AZ Young Park starting at 7:30 p.m. LSU Assistant Director of Bands Kelvin Jones will be the guest director. brcb.org

July 7

See Bobby Bones, the country radio personality who entertains you on your daily morning commute, in person. Catch his national stand-up comedy tour at the Raising Cane’s River Center. 8 p.m. Tickets are $32. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

July 8

Get all of your favorite handmade goods from local artists at the monthly Mid City Maker’s Market at 541 S. Eugene St. 5-9 p.m. midcitymakers.market

July 14

Learn how to make your own paper banner using an antique letterpress at the monthly Printshop Social by Kathryn Hunter of Blackbird Letterpress. 1607 S. Main St. 7-9 p.m. The class costs $15 and includes materials and refreshments. blackbirdletterpress.com

July 19

Become a yakkin’ pro at LSU UREC’s Kayak Clinic at Milford Wampold Memorial Park. Get the basics down, then test out your new skills with a paddle in the LSU Lakes. 4-6 p.m. The class is free for LSU students and UREC members, but registration is required. lsuuniversityrec.com

July 19

Mingle with local celebs at the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center’s 11th annual Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser Event at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. There will also be a silent auction and “Wheel of Fortune.” 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $50. batonrougecac.org

July 25

Learn how to make fresh, healthy pizza at Red Stick Spice Company for Eat Fit BR’s weekly cooking demonstration series. 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $25. redstickspice.com

July 29

Following a host of other new festivals in Baton Rouge this year, the first annual Popup Fest BR will feature local artists, musicians and vendors at the Capitol Park Event Center at the end of this month. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is free. popupfestbr.com

Zumiez Best Foot Forward makes a stop in Baton Rouge for its 11th annual skate competition. Competitors can enter for free online. BREC’s Extreme Sports Park. 3-9 p.m. zumiezbestfootforward.com

On the Road

NEW ORLEANS

June 30 – July 2

See the likes of Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and Chance the Rapper at the annual Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Get single-day tickets for $50. Ticket prices vary for three-day passes. essence.com

July 3

Start the Independence Day partying a day early at the 3rd of July Celebration at New Orleans City Park. Hot dogs, corn dogs, fries, ice cream and cocktails will be available for purchase, or you can bring your own picnic. The Marine Corps Band will play a free concert 7:15-9 p.m., and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. neworleanscitypark.com

July 4

Enjoy a water show and the Dueling Barges Fireworks display at the 26th annual Go 4th on the River on the New Orleans Riverfront. Festivities begin at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show is at 9 p.m. go4thontheriver.com

July 8

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the legendary Roger Waters of Pink Floyd at the Smoothie King Center for his “Us + Them” tour. 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary. smoothiekingcenter.com

July 31

Catch New Orleans native August Alsina at the House of Blues for the fourth stop on the rapper’s “Don’t Matter” tour. 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary. houseofblues.com

LAFAYETTE

July 1

Attend the last of country music star Garth Brooks’ summer 2017 five-show Lafayette run. 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary. cajundome.com

July 3

Jam out to Three37 Band at Uncle Sam’s Jam downtown. The block party will start at 4 p.m. at Parc International and end with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Admission is free. downtownlafayette.org

July 28 – 30

Outdoors enthusiasts, this one’s for you. Check out everything new at the Louisiana Outdoor Expo and Boat Show at the Cajundome and Convention Center. 3-8 p.m. Ticket prices vary. cajundome.com