October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual international campaign to raise awareness of this devastating disease. Support these courageous women through every step of the cancer journey at two community events this week.

Attend the Pink Party with a Purpose

Party with a purpose at Southern University tonight, Oct. 19. Attendees of the 11th Annual Pink Party with a Purpose … “Pink After 5” will be able to bike on the bluff, listen to live music and enjoy healthy food demos, all while raising money for Marcia Myles, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

To pre-register, purchase a bike rental or make a donation, click here. On-site registration is 5-6:30 p.m. on campus.

The ride will begin at the Southern University campus and conclude at the Southern University Alumni Federation House. Pink After 5 is 5-9 p.m. tonight, Oct. 19.

Attend the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

On Sunday, join the American Cancer Society for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, a noncompetitive 5k.

The walk, which begins at 2:30 p.m., aims to raise awareness and funds for the society. The funds will be put toward innovative research, providing the community with free information and support, and to help reduce the risk of cancer or detect it when it’s most treatable.

The event is a time to remember loved ones lost but also to celebrate survivors. Live music, children’s activities, food and a special area for survivors and their caregivers will be available.

Registration for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22. The opening ceremony will begin at 1:45 p.m., with the walk following at 2:30 p.m. Find more information here.

The walk will be held at Pennington Biomedical Research Center at 6400 Perkins Road.