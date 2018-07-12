BREC will host outdoor screenings of two celebrated family-friendly films this week, with Paddington 2 at T.D. Bickham Jr. Park on Thursday, July 12, and Coco at Liberty Lagoon on Saturday, July 14.

Paddington 2, based on the stories of the character Paddington Bear, is a live-action animated comedy film starring Ben Whishaw. The movie’s plot is simple, following Paddington as he picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen. Paddington 2 has been a massive critical and commercial success, currently sporting an astounding 100% “Certified Fresh” rating on review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes.

In other words, Paddington 2 is surefire family fun. Free popcorn and punch will be offered at the event, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. T.D. Bickham Jr. Park is at 6850 Pettit Road.

Coco, an animated fantasy film inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead and produced by Pixar Studios, follows 12-year-old aspiring musician Miguel, whose family has an ancestral ban on music. When Miguel finds himself transported to the Land of the Dead, he seeks out the help of his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. Coco has also been successful both critically and commercially, taking home two Oscars at last year’s Academy Awards.

To watch Coco at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon this Saturday, you’ll need to purchase wristbands from the park’s guest services window. Concessions will be sold at the screening, which begins at 7 p.m. The park is at 111 Lobdell Ave.