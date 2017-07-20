One of country music’s most praised traditional country artists performs live at the Texas Club on Friday, July 21.

With songs like “Sunny and 75,” “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” and “Gimme That Girl,” Joe Nichols has six No. 1 hits and eight Top 10 singles. This four-time Grammy nominee’s credits include the Academy of Country Music’s “Top New Male Vocalist” award, the CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award and the prestigious “Horizon Award” from the Country Music Association.

Tickets to the show are $29-$35. Attendees must be 18 or older.

The Texas Club is located at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. The doors open at 7:30 p.m., and Chase Tyler Band opens the show at 9 p.m.