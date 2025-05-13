Where to listen to jazz and blues music in greater Baton Rouge

The South, especially Louisiana, is known as the birthplace of jazz and blues music, characterized by the sound of brass instruments and smooth rhythms.

It’s hard to miss the iconic blares of a saxophone or soulful lyrics of blues when they pour out of nightclubs’ open doors or from the stages of local festivals and events—some of which take place this month.

Check out these spots, organizations and events that showcase the rich sounds of jazz and blues live in the 225. Did we miss a local joint? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

Alvin Batiste Jazz Society

233 Saint Ferdinand St.

The Alvin Batiste Jazz Society, in partnership with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, spreads the art of jazz music through lectures, discussions and live performances

There are two chances to catch one of its shows this summer: On May 21, the society will host legendary vocalist and band leader George Bell with Mike Esneault, Bill Grimes and Jonathan Grimes at the Virginia & John Noland Black Box Studio in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. On June 18, Yolanda Robinson, daughter of jazz veteran Germaine Bazzle, will perform.

The concerts are 6:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door and $5 for students. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival

7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Stop by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Library at Goodwood Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18, to check out the annual Soul Food Festival, featuring arts and crafts, cooking competitions, and a mix of live jazz, blues, soul and gospel music.

Organized by Henry Turner Jr., the weekend features an extensive line up of artists including Smokehouse Porter & the Gutbucket Blues Band, Pastor Leon Hitchens and Turner himself. Hear great music while sampling authentic soul food dishes from regional cooks.

The Soul Food Festival is from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Find more information and tickets here.

Hayride Scandal

5110 Corporate Blvd.

Stop by Hayride Scandal every Wednesday and Thursday for craft cocktails and live jazz.

Hayride Scandal hosts a few recurring live jazz bands. Every Wednesday features the Andy Pizzo Trio. Thursday features the Bishop Ellis Trio. Find more information here.

Henry Turner Jr’s Listening Room

2733 North St.

Stop by the listening room Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m.-midnight to hear a mix of jazz music from local bands and artists from across the country.

Thursdays feature Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor and The Listening Room All-Stars, which includes King Solomon, Kerrick Sewell and comedian Eddie “Cool” Deemer. Friday nights feature an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 8-10 p.m. with various special guests and the All-Stars performing. Saturdays are acoustic nights featuring Turner and special guests. The listening room also hosts various events and pre-parties for festivals throughout the year.

Tickets are $8 for pre-sale and $10 at the door. Find more information here.

Live After Five

North Boulevard Town Square at Galvez Plaza

The Baton Rouge free concert series hosts various bands and genres downtown throughout the year, with the final installment of the spring season taking place this Friday, May 16. The Michael Foster Project featuring Golden Sioux Indians will take the stage.

The multi-genre jazz, brass and funk band is based in Baton Rouge. As one of the longest running Baton Rouge brass bands, The Michael Foster Project has performed in festivals all over the world, from China to the Sundance Film Festival.

Live After Five is from 6-8 p.m. Find more information here.

Phil Brady’s Bar

4848 Government St.

Boasted as one of the oldest nightclubs in Baton Rouge, Phil Brady’s hosts jam sessions and live music throughout the week.

While Friday and Saturday nights feature live music from bands of various genres, Thursdays are dedicated to the bar’s “world-famous blues jam.” Find more information on upcoming performances here.

River City Jazz Masters

100 Lafayette St.

While its season has just ended, the River City Jazz Masters hosts an annual concert series featuring big-name jazz performers from all over the globe at Manship Theatre.

Its 2024-25 series featured Jazzmeia Horn, Emmet Cohen, Yellowjackets featuring Kurt Elling, and Sammy Figueroa. Keep an eye out here for the return of the series in the fall.

Teddy’s Juke Joint

16999 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary

Shotgun-house-turned-blues-club, Teddy’s Juke Joint is a blast from the past featuring live acts and classic blues.

The Juke Joint features live music a few times a week with Dixie Rose’s Acoustic Circle as a recurring Wednesday act. On nights without a band, owner Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson jams out with classic blues and soul spins. Find more information on upcoming performances here.