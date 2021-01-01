JANUARY 2021 CALENDAR OF EVENTS

1-4

HO-HO-HOLIDAYS

Christmas may be over, but there’s still time left to visit Santa Claus. Thanks to the Mall of Louisiana, you can have your kids meet Santa virtually, as they talk to him live from the North Pole. You and your family can also gather around and listen to holiday stories from the Clauses, or you can listen to a pre-recorded personalized video from the man himself. Find the event on Facebook

ICE ICE BABY

The Raising Cane’s River Center’s winter wonderland is snow happy to host you and the kids for a few more days this season. The Annual Ice Skating on the River can serve parties with up to 10 participants. Don’t worry—ticket prices include ice skates. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

RUNNIN’ RUNNIN’ AND RUNNIN’ RUNNIN’

Featuring local craft beer, musicians and your favorite Louisiana dishes, the annual Louisiana Marathon is back for 2021. Bring out your fam and friends for a socially distant run through downtown Baton Rouge, around LSU’s campus and the lakes, and so many more must-see places in the Capital City. Not sure if you want to run around people just yet? You can participate as a virtual runner. louisianamarathon.com

ALSO THIS MONTH

Every Wednesday

Like to crack jokes, but need an audience to practice on? The Station Sports Bar and Grill is hosting its Delete Comedy Open Mic Night every week. Hosted by Vaughan Veillon, the Station is also offering comedy night specials. Find the event on Facebook

Every Wednesday

Head over to Register Bar weekly for a night of Funbox Karaoke with your crew. They’ll have happy hour specials to go along with your favorite songs. Find the event on Facebook

Every Wednesday

The past year has definitely shaken some chakras, and the free weekly yoga class at Tin Roof Brewing Company wants to help you get them in place. Yoga on Tap comes courtesy of Leela Yoga Lifestyle Studio and is sure to help you relax before you enjoy a beer. tinroofbeer.com

Jan. 2 + 9

The Baton Rouge sky holds more than we know, so join the Highland Road Park Observatory on Jan. 2 for its “Learn Your Sky” event to learn about the unaided-eye Red Stick sky. If you’re curious how to properly use binoculars to see the night sky, the observatory will also host a “Learn Your Binocular” event Jan. 9. Find the event on Facebook

Jan. 14

Do you love sushi and want to learn how to make it? Get on a roll at the Louisiana Culinary Institute with Chef Colt Patin to learn how to make some awesome rolls. lci.edu

Jan. 20

Gather on a Zoom call for a MultiDimensional Spirit Circle with Baton Rouge’s own Rachel Chamness, an ascension and lightworker guide. Chamness and mediums offer galactic guides and help you tap into messages from your past life. Find the event on Facebook

Jan. 24

Are you hearing wedding bells? Head to the semi-annual bridal show at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, where you can meet local DJs, makeup artists and other vendors for your special day. Find the event on Facebook

Jan. 28

Is your social media feed covered in delicious pasta meals? Learn how to make fresh pasta by hand to pair with seafood fettuccine, lasagna and more of your favorite starchy dishes during this Louisiana Culinary Institute class. lci.edu

On the Road

New Orleans

Every Friday: Virtual Concert: Quarantunes at New Orleans Jazz Museum, Find the event on Facebook

Jan. 2: Psycho Asylum, Home for the Holidays at The Mortuary Haunted Mansion, Find the event on Facebook

Lafayette

Every Tuesday and Saturday: Fightingville Fresh Market Days, Find the event on Facebook

Jan. 9: Artwalk at The Wurst Biergarten, Find the event on Facebook

This article was originally published in the January 2021 issue of 225 Magazine.