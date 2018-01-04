Start the New Year off with a little blast from the past. Two tribute bands are in town this weekend: The Black Jacket Symphony will present Tom Petty’s Damn the Torpedoes Friday, Jan. 5, and Bricks in the Wall perform “The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd” Saturday, Jan. 6.

The Black Jacket Symphony recreates classic albums in a live concert setting. The selected album—in this case, Damn the Torpedoes—will be performed in its entirety by a group of handpicked musicians, specially chosen to best complement the album.

Each performance is divided into two sets; the first of which recreates the album as a symphonic piece. The second features a selection of Petty’s greatest hits, complete with all the lights and grandeur of a rock and roll show.

Tickets range in price from $22-32 and may be purchased here.

The Black Jacket Symphony show is 8 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 5, at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

If you’re more into psychedelic rock, check out Bricks in the Wall’s “The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd” at the Varsity Theatre this Saturday, Jan. 6.

The nine-piece band, hailing out of Dallas, is the nation’s longest standing Pink Floyd tribute band. Bricks in the Wall performs for thousands each year, recreating the sound and experience of a Pink Floyd show.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Tickets may be purchased here.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Saturday. The show starts at 9 p.m. The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.