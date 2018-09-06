A still from Sir Sly's music video for its track "&Run"

Popular indie rock group Sir Sly is taking its talents to The Texas Club this Friday.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2012, the three-piece was first met with moderate mainstream success following the release of its 2013 single “Gold,” which peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.

Since “Gold,” Sir Sly has been steadily gaining traction in the indie and psychedelic rock genres.

With the 2017 release of its sophomore full-length album, Don’t You Worry, Honey, Sir Sly cemented its presence in the mainstream. With four successful singles, including the pervasive “High,” the album solidified the group as one of the hottest up-and-coming acts in its genre (you might recognize “High” from 13 Reasons Why or Happy Death Day).

In an interesting choice of venue, Sir Sly will be gracing the legendary stage of The Texas Club on Friday, Sept. 7. Opening for Sir Sly is fellow LA-based rock collective Badflower. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Sir Sly’s upcoming Baton Rouge performance are $20 pre-sale, or $25 at the door. Purchase yours here. The Texas Club is at 456 N Donmoor Ave.

Check out Sir Sly’s music video for its track “High” below: