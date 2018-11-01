Originally hailing from the Red Stick and now based in Los Angeles, progressive rock group Moon Honey is headed back to Baton Rouge for a homecoming show that will double as a release party for the band’s new album.

Unbridled creativity is present in Moon Honey’s music, primarily in lead vocalist Jess Joy’s wild, eccentric vocal styling. The band has been described by The New York Times as “whirlwind virtuosity” and by NPR as “cotton candy dipped in peyote.”

Its new album, Mixed Media on Woman, was released in September. Moon Honey is currently touring the United States to promote its newest studio effort. Stream all of Moon Honey’s music on Spotify.

Local folk-rock band Minos the Saint and dream-pop group RiaRosa will open for Moon Honey at the album release party.

Tickets to Moon Honey’s show at Manship Theatre on Friday, Nov. 2, are $12 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Check out Moon Honey’s live performance at KEXP below: