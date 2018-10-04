Popular indie rock group Colony House will take its stripped-down rock ‘n’ roll sound to Varsity Theatre this Wednesday.

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Colony House was formed in 2009 while its members were still in high school. Two of its members, brothers Caleb and Will Chapman, are the sons of popular Christian singer-songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman.

Colony House’s debut full-length album, When I Was Younger, was released in 2014 and featured the hit single “Silhouettes.” Its sophomore full-length effort, Only the Lonely, dropped in 2017.

Fellow Tennessee rock collective The New Respects will open for Colony House at its Baton Rouge performance. Listen to its most popular track, “Trouble,” here.

Tickets to Colony House’s show at Varsity Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 10, are $16 and can be purchased here. Doors open at 7 p.m. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Check out Colony House’s music video for its track “Silhouettes” below: