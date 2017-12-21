This weekend, appreciate the art of dance at two Cangelosi Dance Project shows. The Community Leaders performance will be held tomorrow, Dec. 22, and the Holiday Mix will be performed Saturday, Dec. 23.

The Community Leaders performance show features leaders of all specialities—local celebrities, doctors, media members, lawyers and difference makers—all of whom are “excited about the arts and want to continue their passion” outside of their professional careers.

The group will perform a variety of Christmas-themed jazz, tap, couple and Broadway-style dances.

Tickets range in price from $30-60 and may be purchased here. The show will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Manship Theatre. There will be a small cocktail gathering at 6 p.m. with beer and wine. After the show, stick around for an after-party toast.

The Holiday Mix show, which will showcase the organization’s student company dancers, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, at the Manship Theatre. The dancers will perform works in classical, modern, jazz and tap, all of which will be focused on the Christmas season.

Tickets range in price from $15-22 and may be purchased here. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.