Hot Art Cool Nights, crawfish, festivals and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Enjoy music and art in Mid City Friday

Enjoy local art, music and food at the annual Hot Art Cool Nights Art Hop this Friday, May 6.

This special festival is hosted by Mid City Artisans and Mid City Merchants. Eat at some of the best restaurants in town and browse the work of local artists as you listen to live music at the indoor-outdoor event along Government Street.

Hot Art Cool Nights is from 6-10 p.m. Check out our recent story to find out more about the event.

Chow down on crawfish for a cause Friday

The Crawfish King Cookoff is returning to Downtown Baton Rouge this Friday, May 6.

Eat delicious crawfish or sign up to boil in the eighth annual competition. This cookoff raises money to increase youth mentoring activities in local school and after-school programs.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Find out more information here.

Unleash your whimsical side Saturday

Head over to BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park for Fae Fest this Saturday, May 7.

Get the whole family dressed in their elf or fairy best to learn about the earth. Along with educational activities, there will be other fair games in which you can earn tickets for prizes, like cotton candy and popcorn. Keep everyone entertained with themed crafts, stilt walkers, face painters and more.

Fae Fest is from 1-4 p.m. This event is free to the public. BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park is at 7122 Perkins Road.

Try new vegan foods Sunday

The Friendly Vegan Foundation is hosting the Friendly Vegan Fest this Sunday, May 8, to introduce Baton Rouge to plant-based foods.

This yummy festival will feature over 30 local and out-of-state vendors who offer healthy, plant-based options. Along with tasty treats, you can expect free entertainment and giveaways. Come out to try out some new things and learn the health benefits of vegan foods.

The Friendly Vegan Fest is from noon to 4 p.m. and is located at 4608 Bennington Ave. Find out more about the fest here.

