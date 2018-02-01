Through contemporary dance, physical theater and experimental animation techniques, Cue Cartoon—HopKins Black Box Theatre‘s first show of the spring season—explores the impact cartoon animation can have on our lives. The show, which debuted earlier this week, continues tonight and into the weekend.

Despite following a non-linear storyline and featuring a disembodied narrator, Cue Cartoon will come together to present the parallels between cartoons and the “living, breathing bodies we all inhabit,” ultimately, “animating the stage and the world around it.”

Performers include undergraduate and graduate students, LSU faculty, and alumni from various disciplines, such as performance studies, biological sciences, mass communication and digital art.

HopKins Black Box Theatre is a not-for-profit experimental classroom and theater managed by LSU’s Department of Communication of Studies. The show is directed by current communication studies PhD student, Greg Langner.

Catch a performance of Cue Cartoon at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday, Feb. 1-3. The final performance is at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 4.

Attendance is free, though donations are appreciated. Seating is limited. Reserve your ticket here.

HopKins Black Box Theatre is in 137 Coates Hall on LSU’s campus.