Come out to the 2nd annual Baton Rouge Veterans Day parade this Sunday to honor the service, sacrifices and selflessness of our veterans.

The parade, hosted by the Capital Area Veterans Association, will roll at 2 p.m., beginning on St. Philip Street before heading down River Road, Convention Street, Fourth Street and Laurel Street. Floats, walking units and military vehicles will be included in the parade.

CAVA is a nonprofit organization with the mission of helping Capital Area veterans, while raising awareness for the everyday problems veterans face.

The U.S.S. Kidd will be open throughout the day, with live musical entertainment and a DJ from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The event will also feature a flag display and valuable information for veterans and their families.

Food, drinks and parade T-shirts will be available for purchase.

CAVA will be accepting warm clothing for homeless veterans; canned food and non-perishables for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank; and new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. Parade-goers are welcome to bring their worn-out or damaged flags for proper retirement and disposal.

For more information about the Baton Rouge Veterans Day parade, contact Tommy Straight at 454-9522 or check out CAVA’s Facebook page.