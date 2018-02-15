Last October, we lost rock ‘n’ roll icon Tom Petty. Tomorrow night, head to Mid City Ballroom to honor his life at Petty in Pink, a tribute concert featuring local musicians.

Petty was one of the best-selling musicians of all time, selling more than 80 million records worldwide. He was a part of bands Mudcrutch and The Traveling Wilburys, but he was best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Hits like “I Won’t Back Down,” “American Girl,” “Free Fallin'” and “Wildflowers” captured the nation. Throughout his career, he was awarded three Grammys, three MTV Video Music Awards, the Billboard Century Award and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Petty in Pink performers include Liam Catchings from Barisal Guns & the Jolly Racket, Andrew Toups from Feufollet and Katie Swetman from Palomino Darling, among others.

Tickets are $10. Buy tickets online here, or get them at the door, cash only.

Petty in Pink will be at Mid City Ballroom tomorrow, Feb. 16, at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.