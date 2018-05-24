Honor those we have lost at the Memorial Day Garden of Flags Planting and Ceremony this Saturday, May 26.

The ceremony was organized by Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, whose mission is to answer the call of families in need, to promote patriotism through education and to recognize the sacrifices made by military personnel and their families.

At the event, volunteers will plant 11,000 American flags and will read the names of fallen soldiers from 9/11 to present day. The flags will be carried in by active and former military members beginning at 7:30 a.m. The public is encouraged to line the streets to watch as the flags are carried in.

The opening ceremony is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be followed by the planting of the flags. Attendees are encouraged to bring along a lawn chair.

The Memorial Day Garden of Flags Planting and Ceremony is Saturday, May 26, 7:30 a.m.-noon, at the Louisiana State Capitol, 900 N. Third St.