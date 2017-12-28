Kwanzaa, the week-long celebration honoring African-American culture, began this Tuesday, Dec. 26, and continues through Jan. 1.

Each of the seven days is dedicated to one of the holiday’s seven core principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

This Saturday, Dec. 30, Baton Rougeans will have a chance to celebrate on a wide scale. The Africentric Focus/Maat study group of Baton Rouge will be hosting the 28th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration.

Africentric is a non-profit organization committed to continuing efforts that promote the upliftment of the community.

James L. Conyers will be this year’s featured speaker. He has written a number of works and conducted extensive research in African-American studies. He is currently the director of the African-American studies program at the University of Houston.

The 28th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration will be held 5-8 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 30, in room 313 of T.T. Allain Hall on Southern University’s campus.