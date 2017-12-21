Baton Rouge native Boosie Badazz will be back in the Red Stick tomorrow, Dec. 22, for a concert at the Belle of Baton Rouge.

He’s been a part of the music scene since the age of 14. He released his first solo album, Youngest of da Camp, at 17. Tomorrow’s concert serves as an album release party for his latest album, BooPac, which was released Dec. 15. He has another album, Boosie Badazz: Bigger and Badder Than Ever, set to release in 2018.

Boosie is best known for songs like “Wipe Me Down,” “No Juice,” “Set It Off” and “Crazy.” He will be joined in concert by gangster rap/Southern hip-hop artist and fellow Baton Rouge native Young Bleed.

Doors will open at 10 p.m. The concert should last until about 2 a.m.

General admission tickets are $50. VIP tickets are $60. To purchase tickets, click here. Belle of Baton Rouge is at 103 France St.