Hollydays’ in-person market and events return to Baton Rouge this week, along with a virtual option

“We’re working hard to transform the Raising Cane’s River Center into a winter wonderland,” Howard says. “We’re just going to have a good old-fashioned Hollydays time. We’re so excited to be back in person this year at the River Center.”

Hollydays is much more than just a Christmas gift market. Other events this week include a gala, a silent auction and raffles, and the Snowflake Soiree for children. These events will also take place at the River Center.

It all starts with the Preview Gala Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 6:30-10 p.m. A ticket to the gala will allow you to see the market before it opens to the public Thursday. Enjoy bites and sips from local restaurants as you participate in the silent auction and raffle. The silent auction will feature more than 200 items to bid on. Tickets for the Preview Gala are $65 per person and $125 for couples.

For this year’s raffle, there will be two big-ticket items up for grabs: a 2021 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Sedan donated by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge and a 36mm Rolex Oystersteel and yellow gold Datejust donated by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry. Tickets for the Mercedes-Benz raffle are $10, and the Rolex raffle tickets are $50. You can purchase raffle tickets here.

Hollydays also has something to keep children occupied. This year’s Snowflake Soiree will be an interactive event for the little ones to get in on the fun of Hollydays. Sponsored by Raising Cane’s, the Snowflake Soiree will give children a craft kit and a photo opportunity in front of a themed backdrop. Tickets for the Snowflake Soiree are $25, and all children must be accompanied by an adult during the event.

More information about all the different events can be found here.

Hollydays benefits the Junior League of Baton Rouge and its outreach in the community. When you shop at Hollydays, organizers say, you “shop for a cause” and benefit local initiatives.

General shopping hours for the market will be from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Single-day tickets for general shopping hours are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. If you want to purchase a ticket for all three days, it will be $25. Tickets for Hollydays can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

