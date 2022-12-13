A hockey game, comedy show, LSU football photo opps and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

See a comedy show on Friday

The Manship Theatre is hosting The Family Dinner Improv Comedy Show on Friday, Dec. 16.

Manship’s locally made, monthly improv comedy show is back, but be aware that this is not a dinner. Join Baton Rouge’s own The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe for some live interactive improv games. There will be a full bar serving drink specials during the show. Seating is Cabaret Style with 4 seats for each round table.

Tickets are $7 and available for purchase here. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Hartley/Vey Theatre, doors open at 7 p.m. The Entrance to the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre is on North Blvd, across from the Old State Capitol.

Meet LSU star Lineman Will Campbell on Saturday

Curbside Burgers is hosting a meet and greet with Campbell for its Tots for Toys initiative on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Ever wonder what Campbell’s favorite meal is? Or maybe what TV series he binges on his free time? Now’s your chance to find out. Arrive with toys to donate and questions to ask. With every toy donated, guests will receive an autographed photo of Campbell. There will be a photo opportunity with Santa as well, so be sure to bring your camera. Curbside Burgers is accepting Tots for Toys donations, now through Dec. 17.

The meet and greet will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Curbside Burgers is at 4158 Government St.

Get your book signed on Saturday

Barnes & Noble is hosting Author Samuel Chris Spitale for a book signing on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Grab your book and head on over. Spitale will be signing his recently published book, How to Win the War on Truth: An Illustrated Guide to How Mistruths Are Sold, Why They Stick, and How to Reclaim Reality. He grew up in Louisiana and attended LSU.

The signing will be at noon. Barnes & Noble is at 2590 CitiPlace Ct.