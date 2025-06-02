Hit the water with 225’s June 2025 issue, on stands now

Toes in the water and a drink in your hand—you might not need many more reasons than these to head to the beaches, lakes and small towns along the Gulf Coast this summer. And chances are, you already have a getaway on the books.

But just in case you need an extra bit of motivation to get out of town, or think you know everything there is to do in the region’s travel destinations, let us introduce you to a few hidden gems, new openings and spots worth a detour. Think: James Beard-recognized restaurants, recently renovated resorts, an underwater art museum and much, much more.

Our June 2025 cover story is a guide to Gulf Coast getaways, from Texas to Florida and everywhere in between. Grab your sunnies. Let’s hit the road. The coast is calling.