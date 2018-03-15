What would you say if we told you that you could see Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Carly Simon, Elton John, Sting, Barry Manilow, Carole King, Cat Stevens, Paul McCartney and Three Dog Night all in the same place? You’d probably say we were lying, and you’d be right … well, kind of.

You can’t see the stars, but tonight, you can see The Hit Men, a supergroup of musicians who, at some point during their careers, played with each of these iconic artists.

Members Lee Shapiro, Jimmy Ryan, Jeff Ganz, Russ Velazquez and Steve Murphy each contributed to a number of memorable 20th century tunes, including The Four Seasons’ “Oh, What a Night,” Carole King’s “The Loco-motion” and Cat Stevens’ “Peace Train.”

The Hit Men perform at 7:30 p.m. tonight, March 15, at Manship Theatre. Tickets range in price from $50-65 and can be purchased here.

Manship Theatre is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.