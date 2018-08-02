Fresh off the release of his sophomore album Memories Don’t Die, massively successful Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is taking his talents to Baton Rouge. The artist will perform at Varsity Theatre Saturday, Aug. 4.

Lanez first gained widespread recognition with his 2014 mixtape Lost Cause, which featured the singles “LUV” and “Say It.” These two tracks peaked at No. 19 and 23 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

The rapper followed up Lost Cause with his 2016 debut album I Told You.

You might also be familiar with Lanez as a result of his years-long beef with fellow Toronto-based hip-hop artist Drake. The two rappers have been throwing shade at each other since 2010, with bars in a number of prominent tracks referencing the feud. For instance, in Drake’s smash hit “Summer Sixteen,” he raps: “All you boys in the new Toronto want to be me a little.”

Perhaps it is Lanez’s outspoken public persona that has garnered him so many fans, or perhaps his fame is simply a result of his flow and lyricism. Either way, you can rest assured that he knows how to put on a show.

Ticket prices for Tory Lanez’s upcoming Baton Rouge show vary by seating location. Purchase yours here. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Check out the video for Lanez’s track “LUV” below: