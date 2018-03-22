Tonight, head to the Varsity Theatre for Talib Kweli, one of the most politically aware hip-hop artists of the past two decades.

Kweli made his musical debut in 1996. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with artists such as Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. He has contributed to seven albums with his contemporaries, but he has also released eight albums on his own. His most recent, Radio Silence, was released in 2017.

His music is socially aware and politically motivated. He is a passionate activist, lending his voice to victims of police brutality and political prisoners.

In 2011, he launched his own record label, Javotti Media. He hopes to turn the label into a media powerhouse, churning out not only great music but also films and books.

Kweli will be joined in concert by hip-hop artist NIKO IS and DJ Spintelect.

Talib Kweli performs at 9 p.m. tonight, March 22, at the Varsity Theatre. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased here.

The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.