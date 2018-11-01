Is this the year?

LSU fans have been asking themselves that same question leading up to the matchup with Alabama for the past seven years.

The Tigers haven’t been able to beat the Tide since winning 9-6 back in 2011 in a showdown in Tuscaloosa, and the 2018 edition doesn’t line up to be any easier.

LSU enters the game ranked No. 3, with a 7-1 record on what is probably the most impressive resume in the country. On the other side sits juggernaut Alabama. Its boasts a perfect 8-0 record, having blown out every opponent its played this year while sitting firmly in the top spot since the preseason.

It’s a tall task for the Tigers. But in this week’s episode of 225‘s Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser tell you how LSU can pull off yet another upset in this so-far magical season. And one of our hosts even makes a surprise selection that a lot of you are going to like.

Do you think the Tigers have what it takes to beat ‘Bama? Let us know your thoughts on this week’s topics in the comments below, or hit up Mark and Jerit on Twitter to submit your questions, concerns or comments.

Thanks for listening, and we’ll see y’all next week!