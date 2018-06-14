Rhinos and bowling probably aren’t two things you typically associate with one another, but the Baton Rouge Zoo is aiming to change that with its Bowling for Rhinos benefit on Friday.

This event, hosted at Circle Bowl, is an annual affair organized by the Baton Rouge chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers. For $20, you can bowl for three hours, participate in a rhino-themed silent auction and indulge in zookeeper-made snacks. All proceeds will directly benefit rhino conservation. The AAZK regularly hosts events throughout the country in hopes of raising funds for wildlife reserves in Kenya, Indonesia and Sumatra, benefiting not only rhinos but also the entire ecosystems they live in.

If you’re unfamiliar with the plight of the rhino, their situation is relatively dire at the moment. Rhinos may be extinct at the turn of the 22nd century if their numbers continue to dwindle at their current rate.

Only around 25,000 rhinos currently live in the wild, with another 1,500 living in captivity. Earlier this year, a story about the death of the last male northern white rhino went viral, sparking a global conversation about wildlife conservation.

If you want to attend Bowling for Rhinos, you can purchase tickets here. Alternatively, if bowling isn’t in your wheelhouse, you can donate directly to the AAZK’s conservation efforts.

The Baton Rouge Zoo will host its Bowling for Rhinos fundraiser Friday, June 15, at 6 p.m. Circle Bowl is at 8878 Florida Blvd.