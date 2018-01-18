This Saturday, lend a helping hand to the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens as it works to reforest the Burden Woods in honor of Arbor Day.

Arbor Day is an annual holiday when individuals and groups plant and care for trees and educate those around them about the importance of trees. It began internationally in 1594 but didn’t reach the states until 1872. Arbor Day is usually observed in the spring, but the specific date depends on climate and planting seasons.

The AgCenter is still working to restore the forest after the devastation of Hurricane Gustav in 2008; all trees planted on Saturday will assist in this effort.

Volunteers will have a chance to learn about native trees and plant their own tree. Planters will receive the GPS coordinate of their tree, enabling them to come back and visit it for generations to come.

Participants will also be able to scale a tree, meet Smokey Bear and join in on a scavenger hunt. Concessions will be available.

Arbor Day at Burden will be held this Saturday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens are at 4560 Essen Lane. Admission is free and open to the public.