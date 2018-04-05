Baton Rouge is home to many a young musician. This weekend, hear from some of these local talents at two community concerts at LSU: The Stately Oaks Collage Concert and the Stately Oaks Festival Concert.

The Stately Oaks Collage Concert will showcase the Golden Band from Tigerland, various concert ensembles and LSU School of Music students.

But, by acting as a musical “collage,” the performance will combine various styles and sounds. The repertoire will include chamber pieces, Michael Daugherty’s “Bells for Stokowski,” Gustav Holst’s “Mars” from the Planets Suite and several Death Valley favorites such as “Pregame / Touchdown for LSU” and “Hey Fightin’ Tigers.”

The Stately Oaks Collage Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, April 6, in the LSU Union Theater at 101 LSU Student Union Building. The performance is free and open to the public.

On Saturday afternoon, head back to the LSU Union Theater for the Stately Oaks Festival Concert, which will feature high school musicians who have been attending the Stately Oaks Band Festival.

The festival is open to local high school students. Activities include full band rehearsals, group lessons and master classes taught by LSU faculty. This concert will bring the festival to a close.

The Stately Oaks Festival Concert is 1:30-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, in the LSU Union Theater at 101 LSU Student Union Building. The concert is free and open to the public.