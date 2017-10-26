Don’t you just dread longwinded presentations? The ones that seem to drone on and on without really saying anything?

Astrid Klein and Mark Dytham do too, so they created PechaKucha Night, an event for creatives to meet, network, and showcase their work, but with a bearable time limit. And tomorrow, PechaKucha Night returns to Baton Rouge.

PechaKucha presentations are limited to 20 slides and must be completed in 400 seconds or less—between six and seven minutes in length. Some slides contain images, others text, and many presentations are set to music. PechaKucha translates to “chit-chat,” and these talks can be given on any topic, ranging from a personal anecdote to a business plan.

PechaKucha Night, which came to Baton Rouge in 2016, is now in more than 900 cities. Presentations are held at least four times per year in each participating city.

Ten local representatives will be presenting at Friday’s event, including Peter Olson of Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Scott Walsh of Trader Joe’s Baton Rouge and Brittany Yoes of Mental Health Advocacy Service.

The event is Oct. 27, beginning with happy hour from 6-6:30 p.m. and the presentations to follow. Admission is $10 and includes food and wine, but feel free to BYOB. Cash and card will be accepted at the door. The event is at the Mid City Ballroom at 136 S. Acadian Thruway. Costumes are welcome.