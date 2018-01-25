International Guitar Night showcases the world’s premier guitarists, giving them an outlet to share their original songs, ideas and talent. Each year, International Guitar Night founder Brian Gore rounds up a new cast of guitar luminaries for a world tour and, lucky for us, next Tuesday, Jan. 30, they’ll be making a stop right here in Baton Rouge.

This year’s tour will feature German jazz legend Lulo Reinhardt; Calum Graham, a contemporary sensation from Canada; award-winning American artist Michael Chapdelaine and Marek Pasieczny, an innovative classical composer from Poland.

International Guitar Night is next Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. at Manship Theatre.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.