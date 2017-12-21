One of Baton Rouge’s own will be playing the Varsity Theatre this weekend. Check out modern alternative rock band Meriwether’s performance on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The band, founded in 2003, has released three albums and two EPs. The most recent, Save Our Souls, was released in 2012.

Throughout their 14-year stint, Meriwether has undergone several lineup changes. But Saturday’s show will feature the original lineup: Andrew Reilley, Brett Schexnayder, Stefon Bergeron and Joshua Barbier.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Saturday. The show will kick off at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Purchase online here.

The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road. Attendees must be 18 or older.