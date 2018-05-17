The After Dark Comedy Show is bringing some laughs to Baton Rouge all the way from Jacksonville, Florida.

The comedy variety show will be performed at The Station Sports Bar and Grill. Comedians will poke fun at politics, pop culture and, as they put it, “everything you hold near and dear.”

The show will feature stand-up comedy, wacky games—including the Wheel of Doom—sketches, songs and videos. The show will be hosted by Forest Scott and will feature comedians from far and wide, including Marcus Crespo, Brian Zeolla, James Chafin, Christina Schriver, Joey Nickel, Ben Sweet, Stephen Baker and Emily Penkala.

The After Dark Comedy Show originated in 2015 and is held each week in its native Florida.

After Dark Comedy Show: Baton Rouge Edition begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at The Station. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased here. The Station is at 4608 Bennington Ave.