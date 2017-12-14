Stop by The Spanish Moon for a lively performance tomorrow by experimental pop band of Montreal.

The group, made up of Kevin Barnes, Clayton Rychlik, Jojo Glidewell, Davey Pierce and Bennett Dean Lewis, specializes in experimental rock and pop, electronica and 1960s psychedelic pop.

of Montreal has released more than 15 albums since its founding in 1996. The band’s latest, Rune Husk, was released in January.

Tickets are $17 and may be purchased here. The band will be accompanied by Christina Schneider’s Genius Grant.

of Montreal plays The Spanish Moon Friday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The Spanish Moon is at 1109 Highland Road. Concert-goers must be 18 or older.