Pull out your dancing shoes and get ready to dance the night away at this weekend’s Caliente Saturday.

The event, organized by local event company Baton Rouge Latin Nights, will provide a lively atmosphere for dancers to show off their salsa, bachata, cumbia and merengue skills.

Throughout the night, DJ Chily and DJ Davila will be spinning a mix of tropical Latin tunes, with a little international flair thrown in.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

Caliente Saturday takes over Spanish Moon this Saturday, April 14. Doors open at 9 p.m. The event wraps up at 2 a.m. Spanish Moon is at 1109 Highland Road.