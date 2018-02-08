Next Wednesday, Feb. 14, take your valentine to the River Center for a concert by the queen of hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige.

Blige has been on the music scene since the late ‘80s when she signed with Uptown Records. Over the course of her career, she has released 13 studio albums, eight of which went multi-platinum.

She has been nominated for a whopping 32 Grammys, nine of which she won. Billboard ranked Blige as the most successful female R&B/hip-hop artist of the past 25 years.

She’s also up for two Oscars this year with her roll in the movie Mudbound and for Best Original Song from the same movie.

Tickets range in price from $50-89 and may be purchased here.

Blige will perform with singer-songwriter Anthony Hamilton, known for songs like “Comin’ from Where I’m From” and “Charlene.” He has been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards.

The concert will be held at the Raising Cane’s River Center at 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Feb. 14. The River Center is at 275 South River Road.