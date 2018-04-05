Head to the River Center for action-packed Monster Jam performances April 7-9

Some of the world’s most well-known trucks will be parked here in Baton Rouge this weekend. The global Monster Jam event takes over the Raising Cane’s River Center with performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 7-9.

The lineup includes Grave Digger, Double Trouble, Mutant Super Soda, Raminator, Trouble Maker and Slinger. Drivers will push these trucks to their limits in a variety of competitions, including doughnuts, freestyle, two-wheel and racing feats.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets range in price from $18-$30 and may be purchased here. Attendees can also purchase a ticket to the Pit Party, which will give you an opportunity for autographs and photos with the drivers and trucks. Pit Party tickets will be available for the Saturday and Sunday afternoon shows only.

The River Center is at 275 S. River Road.