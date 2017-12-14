This Sunday, the First United Methodist Church is presenting Advent Adventure, an outdoor festival which promises plenty of fun for the whole family.

The event will feature arts and crafts, games, scavenger hunts, a variety of food vendors and a Christmas concert.

The America Street Worship Band will perform along with special guest and former American Idol contestant Colton Dixon, who specializes in Christian rock. Since his stint on the show, Dixon has released four albums. His most recent, Identity, was released in March.

Advent Adventure will be held at the Galvez Plaza this Sunday, Dec. 17. Activities will begin at 3 p.m., and the concert will kick off at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The Galvez Plaza is at 200 North Blvd.