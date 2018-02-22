Members of the team behind The Collective. Photo by Collin Richie

This Saturday, come out to Mid City Rising for a night of good music, good food and even better people.

The monthly art show, hosted by The Collective (read our feature on the group here), aims to unite the community while giving local artists a place to showcase their works.

More than 25 local artists will be displaying their works Saturday, including Emily Eskine, who specializes in portraits, pets and pop culture; oil painter Victor LeBlanc; driftwood jewelry artist Julia Yarbrough; and Chad Townson, a metal artist who will have more than 10 new sculptures.

Attendees can enjoy live musical performances from Nella Sam, The Blues Ancients, Kuwasiana, Sorry Ghost, Secret Black Society and Stresss. The Baton Rouge Fire Guild will also be making a special appearance.

Throughout the event, The Pink Elephant Antiques will have its doors open, inviting people to peruse the extensive collection of vintage lighting, clothing, decor, jewelry and furniture.

A variety of food will be available for purchase, including meatball subs, chili—both vegan and non-vegan—frito pies and gelato from City Gelato.

Mid City Rising is at The Collective this Saturday, Feb. 24, 6-10 p.m. The Collective is at 2678 Government St.