Hair Band Ball, LSU gymnastics meet and more events this weekend in Baton Rouge

Join an ’80s rock party on Thursday

The Manship Theatre is presenting its Hair Band Ball on Thursday, Feb. 2.

It’s time to start planning those outfits. We’re talking teased hair, mullets, spandex, heavy eyeliner, animal print, shoulder pads—the flashier the better. Join in for a concert by the rock band Mullett and a costume contest. There will be complimentary munchies by City Group Hospitality, a hair teasing station by Evolve Studios and a 360 photo-booth by K. Alexander.

Tickets are $30 and the ball begins at 6 p.m. The Manship celebration is at the Hartley/Vey Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts located on North Boulevard.

Listen to a LSU College of Agriculture alumni speak on Friday

The College of Ag Alumni Speaker Series is hosting a farm-themed talk Friday, Feb. 3.

Gain valuable insight on what it’s like to operate a farm from Fullness Farms owner Allison Guidroz. A free lunch will be provided.

The lecture is free to attend and is from 12:30-1:20 p.m. It is at the LSU Olinde Career Classroom, 256J Union. It is also available to watch live on Zoom.

Watch LSU Tigers Women’s Gymnastics take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday

Support the Tigers gymnastic team this weekend. Pete Maravich Assembly Center is hosting the gymnastics meet Friday, Feb. 3.

Free Mardi Gras Mike koozies will be given to the first 1,000 fans to show up.

Tickets range from $18 to $76. The meet begins at 8 p.m. at North Stadium Drive.

Join a group workout at the park on Saturday

Highland Road Community Park is hosting a group workout on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Sweat out while jamming out. Join Synergy Stretch and Strength for a 60-minute HIIT/bodyweight workout. Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat, water bottle, and sweat towel if needed.

Tickets are $10 and the workout will begin at 9 a.m. under the parks pavilion. It is located at 14024 Highland Road.

Learn to write for social change on Saturday

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a Creative Aging Writers Workshop series beginning on Saturday, Feb. 4.

This six-week series welcomes ages 55 and older to tackle writing about important social issues, such as crime, in a variety of writing styles. Author Rannah Gray will lead the workshop series and guest speakers, such as FBI agents and local experts, will also be involved. Session dates are Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 and March 4, March 18 and March 25.

The workshop is free to alumni of the program and $50 for non-alumni, register here. Sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.